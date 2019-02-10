|
|
DONALD EUGENE
GAY, 79
SEQUIM, WA. - Donald Eugene Gay, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Sequim, WA on Feb. 5, 2019.
He was born in Lakeland in 1939. While serving in the Air
Force, he was stationed at Ft. McCord AFB in Washington State and throughout his life he felt drawn to return. In 1990 he followed his heart and moved
to Washington. It was there that he met and married his Wife of 26 years. Together, they built a beautiful life, sharing many laughs and adventures. In retirement, he was able to cross several items off his bucket list. He built a lovely home, enjoyed visits with his children and grandchildren, indulged his passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles, his Dodge Ram Hemi, his love of the outdoors and his loyal dog, Blossom.
He is predeceased by his parents, George 'Deacon' Gay and Gladys Gay. He is
survived by his Wife, Kathleen Gay, children Renee Todd (Rob), Jack Gray (Cindy) and Cynthia Valenti; grandchildren, Ashley and Mitchell Todd, Brandon and Madeline Gray, Hannah and Will Valenti; siblings, Mildred Gobeil, Ralph Gay, Judith Reynolds and his nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019