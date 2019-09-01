|
LTC DONALD F.
DRENKHAN, Jr.
Retired USAF
LAKELAND - Lieutenant Colonel Donald F. Drenkhan, Jr., 71, died in Lakeland, Florida on July 6, 2019. He was a veteran of Desert Storm.
LTC Drenkhan was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1948 to Ethel Louise and Donald Drenkhan Sr.
He received his early schooling in Cleveland Public Schools joining the ROTC and becoming a Lt. in 1972. He served with distinction for 28 years rising to the level of Lieutenant-Colonel, and receiving a Bronze Star, several Meritorious Service Medals with Oak clusters and AF Commendation Medals. Serving in Desert Storm he received National Defense Service Medals, Southwest Asia Service Medals and Kuwait Liberation Medals. He honorably retired from Service in 2000.
After retirement from the USAF LTC Drenkhan moved to Florida where he served his community in many ways joining the Habitat for Humanity, working for the City of Lakeland and serving on the safety patrol in his Sandpiper Community.
He is survived by his mother Ethel Louise, sister Denise, brother Dennis, sister-in-law Marie, and he was the proud Uncle of his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Sarah, Jason, Kimberly, Derek and grand niece Amelia.
A memorial service with a USAF Military Honor Guard will occur on October 3, 2019, at 1130 AM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with reception to follow.
Memorial Donations can be sent to a charity of you choice.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019