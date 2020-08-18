DONALD GEORGE MICKLEWRIGHT
CANTON, OH. - Donald George Micklewright, 100, of Canton, OH (formerly from Lakeland, FL) passed away August 9, 2020 from natural causes. He was born in Cleveland, OH on June 30, 1920 to the late George and Haidee Micklewright. Donald has graduate degrees from Case Western Reserve University and the University of Pittsburgh. In his career, he worked as a chemical engineer in the fields of research and development (Patent #4053506) and plant design in the petrochemical industry. Over the years, his work had him, along with his wife, living in many foreign countries. This travel instilled an appreciation for other cultures and the 'inherent worth and dignity of every person' (a UU principle). After retirement, Donald volunteered and became actively involved in leadership positions for civic, environmental, and social justice organizations. Growing up as a child of the 1930's depression era molded Donald's 'fix it or make do' attitude of possessions and money. Donald was an Eagle Scout, and he continued his scouting life into adulthood in leadership roles. He enjoyed family outings, classical music, and working around the house and yard. This excerpt from one of his favorite poems expresses what he felt about life's journey. 'to act, that each to-morrow...Find us farther than to-day.' (A Psalm of Life by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow)
Donald is survived by his children: David (Becky) Micklewright of Pittsboro, IN, Laurel (David) Rehnborg of Norwalk, OH, Janice Volk of Canton OH, and Bruce (Diane) Micklewright of Snohomish, WA, by his grandchildren: Heather, Dawn, Lesley, Julie, and Steven, and by his 14 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by Audrey, his beloved wife of 62 years, and by his sister, Ethel Mark.
Because of the Covid-19 quarantine, a memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lakeland, 3140 Troy Avenue Lakeland, FL 33803 or The American Heart Association
