DONALD H. 'BUDDY' CORNEAL, 103AUBURNDALE - Mr. Donald H. 'BUDDY' Corneal, a resident of Auburndale passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Buddy would have been 104 years old this month. He was born September 17, 1916 in Philadelphia, PA. to Harry and Gertrude Corneal. At 4 years of age his family moved to Auburndale. He was driven to his parents' home on Lake Arietta in a mule drawn wagon. He lived a full and meaningful life. He had a passion for airplanes and owned 1/4 interest in an airplane at 14 years old. He bought and sold many airplanes over the years, including some experimental aircraft. At 16 years old, he jumped freight trains to the Chicago World's Fair. This was an adventure that he carried with him the rest of his life. Buddy served proudly in the Army Air Corps, later known as the United States Air Force, during World War II and later during the Korean Conflict. Although he already had extensive flying experience, the military would not allow him to become a pilot because he was color blind. He was assigned directly to 2 scientists at Bell Labs where they were developing radar. He ran the radar station in Hastings, England during the war and participated in DDay. He personally gave the Secretary of War a demonstration of radar and its implications to war in the skies and was then honorably discharged with the rank of Major. Buddy's military story is in the Air Force Museum in New Orleans, LA. He was a successful businessman, owning Auburndale Lumber Company for over 30 years as well as other retail and wholesale businesses in Polk County, and was a founding member of the First Federal Savings & Loan in Auburndale. He served on the City Commission of Auburndale, was Mayor and City Judge. He was past president of the Auburndale Rotary Club, member of the Auburndale Chamber of Commerce and served on countless boards. Buddy was a faithful Christian, as he served as the teacher for the Adult Sunday School class at the First Presbyterian Church of Auburndale for 25 years and was a church Elder. Buddy spent 45 summers at his home in Newland, North Carolina and had his last hole in one at the age of 95. He continued to play duplicate bridge until he was 98 years old. He was one of a kind, sharp as a tack with a keen memory, a true gentleman and a humble man. He had a treasure trove of interesting stories to tell about things he had seen and done in his life, and if you had the time he would share them with you.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margrette Carpenter Corneal; daughter Catherine Ann Lawless and sister Toddy Corneal Owen. Buddy is survived by 2 sons: Jon Corneal and his wife Debbie and Chuck Corneal and his wife Judy; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in Mr. Corneal's name to either the First Presbyterian Church, (Food Pantry) 410 Pilaklakaha Ave., Auburndale, FL. 33823 OR Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 East County Road 540 A, Lakeland, FL. 33813. A celebration of Buddy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.