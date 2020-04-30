|
Donald H. Briggs
He was born in Winter Haven, FL to the late E. Horton Briggs and Ruth (Webster) Briggs. Don graduated from Winter Haven HS in 1975 and the University of South Florida where he majored in Theater. In 1995 he moved to New York City to attend Columbia University. Upon completion of a Master of Fine Arts, he remained in NYC working in a variety of positions. Don began working at The Riverside Church of NYC while in school and worked there part time until his death. His love of dancing continued at the International House's Pub for many years. Don was known for his willingness to act as a NYC tour guide for family and friends.
Don is survived by his mother, Ruth W. Briggs, his sisters, Debby Triplett, Dee Kimmel and Dolley Campagna and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to: Theater Winter Haven, Donnie Briggs Memorial (include on memo line), PO Drawer 1230, Winter Haven, FL 33880 or https://secure.qgiv.com/for/donbri/
NEW YORK CITY - Donald H. Briggs, 63, of New York City entered into rest on April 7, 2020. A virtual memorial service will be held May 2 at 11:00 and can be viewed at Log into Facebook
Published in Ledger on Apr. 30, 2020