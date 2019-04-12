|
|
DONALD HENRY
MANN, 86
O'BRIAN, FL. - Donald Henry Mann, age 86, passed away at home in O'Brien, FL Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by loving family.
Born December 13, 1932 in Lakeland to John Walter and
Jessie Mae (Goodman) Mann. He married Haddie Bell Timberlake May 18, 1988. Donald retired from Sears as Appliance Technician, then Commercial Crabber and Clam Farmer. Donald and Haddie enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Haddie, brother Raymond (Charlotte) Mann, Fort Worth, TX, sister Anita Bautista, Lakeland, children Susie Wells, Troy Mann, Heather Cantrell, Melissa Mann, Alice Jackson, Kay Walters and Michelle Mann.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at their home in O'Brian, FL Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019