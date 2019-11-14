|
DONALD HUGH MITCHELL, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Donald Hugh Mitchell, 85, died on November 10, 2019, of heart failure after experiencing several years of dementia. The family would like to thank the devoted staff at Water's Edge of Lake Wales and exceptional caregivers Donna Tash and Suzanne Dubie for their wonderful care and support.
Don was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 8, 1934, to Maxine and William T. Mitchell.He obtained an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University in the field of chemical engineering. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Don began his career working for Mitco Inc. in Michigan. Years later, he would open a Florida/Caribbean division, Mitco Water Laboratories. Don moved to Florida, where in 1961, he met his wife Brenda, a Cypress Gardens water skier.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Wilna. Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda; his daughter, Mandy, and her son, Baron. He is also survived by his brother Bernard (Harriett); his brother-in-law, Floyd Hall (Ione); his sisters-in-law, Beverley Richards (Chris), Carole Lindeman (Peter); his nieces Beth Kirkham (Keith), Sue-Anne Hall Campbell (John), Carol Betz (Michael), Rebecca Gardiner (Daniel), and Sarah Lindeman; nephews Jim Hall (Sheila), Alistair Lindeman, and Jamie Richards.
During his career in water treatment, Don had many achievements, but he would tell us all that what he was most proud of was the growth of his company. He would state he could not have accomplished all that he did without the help of his amazing employees. Don's company, Mitco Water Labs, would be recognized for many achievements including being the recipient of the Golden Cup of Industry Award in 1991. Don would tell us that he had the privilege of his treated water being used for kidney dialysis machines and for computer chips used for accurate missile guidance when water that was sterile and free of contaminates was absolutely necessary. In 1990, he received accolades from Sea World for his role in ensuring the proper salt balance in their tanks that housed their toothed whales. He was an innovator and collaborated with the other citrus industry leaders in patenting the citrus de-bittering process.
Don was highly regarded for his work ethic so it wasn't surprising to those who knew him well that after retirement, he did not stop working. His love for animals led him to volunteering much of his time to the K9 unit with the Central Florida Search and Rescue Division, where he was an important contributor to their efforts to have the bloodhound breed as 'Man Trailers' accepted in the courts. In recognition of his hard work and outstanding mentorship as a K-9 Patrol Instructor, he earned the MVP award in 2006 for Most Valuable Instructor.
Don had many passions outside of his work. A lifelong interest was traveling, having made countless visits to countries all around the world. He enjoyed many years with family and friends snow-skiing in the Rocky Mountains, scuba diving in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, white water rafting, fishing on the Gulf of Mexico and sailing in Michigan and Florida.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven.
The family asks that donations in his honor be made to the Good Shepherd George C. Forsyth House in Auburndale, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL, 33637 or at www.chaptershealth.org. or the Humane Society of Polk County, P.O. Box 9265, Winter Haven, FL, 33883.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019