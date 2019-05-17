|
DONALD J.
BLACKBURN
WINTER HAVEN - Donald J. Blackburn, 85, Winter Haven, Florida died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born on July 9th 1933 in Winnebago, WI.
Donald was an Army veteran, member of the American Legion Post 8 and Knights of Columbus. Donald came to Winter Haven in 1975 from Wisconsin.
He is survived by his Wife of 63 years Elizabeth, Son and Daughter-in-law, John & Patty, Brother Robert, Sisters Dorothy Johnson, Ruth Linders, Darlene Olson and grandsons John Jr (JJ) & Jared. Many nieces & nephews.
Visitation is Monday 6-8 with Rosary service @ 6. Funeral service to follow Tuesday at 10am both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2019