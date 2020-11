Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALD J

KERNS



LAKELAND -Donald J Kearns died 10/28/20. Survived by wife, Joanne & son, Keith. Graveside Services 11/05/20 at 11am. Oak Hill Burial Park. HFC



