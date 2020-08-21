DONALD JAMES BUTLER, Jr., 76
DAVENPORT - Donald James Butler, Jr., 76 of Davenport, FL passed away on August 17 at his home. Born in Harrisburg, PA he was the son of the late Donald J. Butler, Sr. and G. Eleanor Poole Butler.
He is survived by his companion Sondra Nelson, a daughter Tami J. Butler-Cassel, a son David A. Butler (Melinda), a sister Vivian Lee Butler-Anderson, a brother Michael A. Butler, stepchildren James L. Sundy and Sherry R. Ju, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen H. Butler.
Donald graduated from Central Dauphin High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Penn State University.
He was employed as a Harrisburg City Police Officer, a Corporal with the Swatara Township Police Department, and a Law Enforcement educator at Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School in PA. He was a Dedicated Case Management Counselor and retired as a Juvenile Probation Officer of Polk County, FL.
Donald was a Red Cross Aquatics Director and earned the highest merit of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #42 Harrisburg-Lawnton, PA.
He had a strong passion for travel and had taken more than 30 cruises, and was a Diamond member of Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Donald was a Freemason and was awarded the 50 Year Masonic Service Emblem from the R. W. Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of PA. He was a member and Past Master of Masonic Blue Lodge #629 in PA. He was Past Grand Tall Cedar, Harrisburg Forest #43. He was also a member of The Shriners and the Oriental Band in PA.
He was a 35-year FL York Rite member, Past High Priest, Past Illustrious Master, and Past Commander of the local bodies. He served as Governor of Pentagon York Rite College. He received the Order of the Purple Cross for his dedication to Masonry. He also served as Sovereign Secretary and Secretary of the Allied Masonic Degree in Winter Haven, FL #115.
Donald was active in the Eastern Star and was currently serving as Worthy Patron, and was Past Patron for Winter Haven Chapter #74.
He was a member of Knight York Cross of Honor in Orlando. He played a large part of the Super Excellent Master Degree held annually in FL. He served as Grand Marshall of the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masters in 2016; one of the many highlights of his Masonic journey.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Harrisburg and the West Shore Baptist Church of Camp Hill, PA. Donald was also a member of NorthRidge Church in Haines City, and attended the First Baptist Church of Orlando, FL.
Private services will be held in PA at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association
