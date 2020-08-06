DONALD JOHN

PATACH, 92



LAKELAND - Donald John Patach, born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 30, 1927; went to be with the Lord Our Savior on July 7, 2020, at 92 years old. He joins his beloved wife Jeanette of 68 years, his mother Louise Vlasak, brother George and a little unknown sister, sons Thomas, David and daughter Katherine. He is survived by his daughter Debra Patach, husband Chuck Grandstaff and leaves behind nine grandchildren: Mickey, Kesava, Benjamin, Rebecca, Jayasri, Shawna, Courtney, David II, Melanie, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Donald joined the Army at 16, and the Marines at 17; oh the stories he could tell, Who Rah Dad. He owned his own furniture company called Maven Furniture Company Inc. from 1987-1999. He loved his cat Misty and grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church, who loved his Lord.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to consider a memorial in honor of Donald J. Patach to Fellowship Baptist Church Awa-na's Club. You will be greatly missed and be in our hearts forever. We love you.

Memorial service at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, Fla. 33813, August 29th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



