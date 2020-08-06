1/1
DONALD JOHN PATACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD JOHN
PATACH, 92

LAKELAND - Donald John Patach, born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 30, 1927; went to be with the Lord Our Savior on July 7, 2020, at 92 years old. He joins his beloved wife Jeanette of 68 years, his mother Louise Vlasak, brother George and a little unknown sister, sons Thomas, David and daughter Katherine. He is survived by his daughter Debra Patach, husband Chuck Grandstaff and leaves behind nine grandchildren: Mickey, Kesava, Benjamin, Rebecca, Jayasri, Shawna, Courtney, David II, Melanie, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
Donald joined the Army at 16, and the Marines at 17; oh the stories he could tell, Who Rah Dad. He owned his own furniture company called Maven Furniture Company Inc. from 1987-1999. He loved his cat Misty and grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church, who loved his Lord.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to consider a memorial in honor of Donald J. Patach to Fellowship Baptist Church Awa-na's Club. You will be greatly missed and be in our hearts forever. We love you.
Memorial service at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, Fla. 33813, August 29th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved