|
|
DONALD JOHN
SCHWISTER, 80
POLK CITY - Donald John Schwister, 80, died Friday, April 19, 2019.
Donald was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 23, 1939 to the late Edwin and Lorraine (Wittlin) Schwister. He moved from Pewaukee, Wisconsin and stayed at Bay Lake Motor Coach Resort since 2009 and became a permanent resident of Florida in 2015. Don was an enthusiast for outdoor sports which included water skiing, Mastercraft boating, ice boating and snow mobiling. He was a longtime boat driver for the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club, and member of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. Mr. Schwister was the founder, owner and CEO of Metal Buildings of Wisconsin for 49 years and was associated with Allied Construction Employers and Eastern Wisconsin Erectors Association. He had his private pilot license for many years and was a prior owner of several aircrafts including a P210 Cessna. He loved cars especially Fords. Donald was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Skiba) of Auburndale, FL; son, Bob (Gina) Schwister and grandson, Charles of Hartland, Wisconsin; daughter, Ann Schwister (Juan) Santamarina, and grandson Andrew of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Julie (Duster) Pevonka, granddaughters, Devin and Shelby of Arvada, Colorado; daughter, Jill (Paul) Keuler, grandsons, Reuben and Oliver of Shorewood, Wisconsin; step-daughter, Shelly (Chris) Mrstik, granddaughter, Madeline of Washington, DC; and sister, Mary (Richard) Bock of Hartland, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. Lakeland, FL 33809. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 AM followed by interment at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019