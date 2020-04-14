Home

DONALD JOSEPH KROLIN

DONALD JOSEPH KROLIN Obituary
DONALD JOSEPH
KROLIN, 72

WINTER HAVEN - Donald Joseph Krolin, 72, Vietnam Veteran, passed away April 6th 2020. He grew up in Newark, NJ and moved to Florida 35 years ago.
Don served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was a restaurateur until he retired. He was a devout Catholic , a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
He was a gentle, loving man and will be truly missed.
Don is survived by his loving wife Kim and daughter Miranda, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
A funeral Mass will be scheduled for a later date at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers donations to help offset funeral costs would be appreciated. We have set up a Go Fund Me account.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
