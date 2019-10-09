|
DONALD JOSEPH LANGFORD, 63
ALTURAS - Donald Joseph Langford, age 63, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Lake Wales.
A resident of Alturas, Mr. Langford was born on August 5, 1956 in Jacksonville, FL. He was the son of the late Lois Franklin 'Bud' and Jean (Vann) Langford. Joe, a longtime Mason, retired after 22 years of service in the U.S. Army. He went on to work for 15 years with Mosaic as a Process Operator.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Jerry Langford, along with his brothers: Edward and Derrell Langford and his sister, Francine Davis. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth A. Langford, his children: Teddy J. Langford (Brett Stokes), Anthony F. Shouppe (Ashley) and April N. Shouppe. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Kallie, Jake and Easton and his brother-in-law, Larry Lewis.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the SPCA of Florida at spcaflorida.org or the at
woundedwarriorproject.org .
