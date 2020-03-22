The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald K. Stokes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald K. Stokes Obituary
DONALD K.
STOKES

LAKELAND - On Tuesday March 17, 2020, Donald K. Stokes, loving husband, passed away at the age of 77.
Donald was born on December 4, 1942 in Edison, NJ to George and Mary Ellen Stokes. He served in the U.S. Army and Air Force as a Technical Sgt. for 20 years serving in Texas, Alaska and New York. He was married to Doris Stratton of Newburgh, NY.
On or about 1989 Donald and his wife moved to Lakeland, FL, where he semi-retired and spent time repairing copying machines.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Mary Ellen and 4 siblings: sister, Dotalea DiGiovanni, sister, Sharon Changes, sister, Edwina Gulya and brother, Terry. Donald and his wife did not have children together.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Kelley of Bethlehem PA, sister, Gail Warnick and husband Bill of Myerstown, PA and brother, Dallas and wife Marilyn of Edison, NJ, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Chapel Hills Garden Cemetery Mausoleum, 531 Highway 301 S, Dade City, FL 33525.
Donald requests no flowers or donations.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now