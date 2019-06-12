DONALD KENNETH 'D.K.'

HENDRIX, 82

'Sometimes called 'One Eyed Jack'



LAKELAND - Donald Kenneth Hendrix passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1937. Growing up in Pavo, Georgia with grandparents Grover and Ethel Mathews, cousin Dan Mathews, and other Mathews family members. D.K. graduated Pavo High School in 1955.

Married his high school sweetheart, Janell Smith of Thomasville, Georgia and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. Stationed in France where he was accompanied by Janell 1956-1958. Trained with the 23rd Engineering Company as Welder-Blacksmith. Honorable discharge and received the Good Conduct Medal in 1958. D.K. returned to Lakeland, FL 1959 to play out his hand raising a family as a Master Fabricator and Welder. A career spanning five decades. In 1989 he rolled the dice and went all-in starting his own business. Later renamed Hendrix Maintenance and Repair/ HMR, a metal and fabrication repair and job-shop. Retiring in 2000, at 63, he finalized the sale of HMR to his working and business partner and oldest son Scot; current owner, C.E.O., C.F.O., +/- 2013, younger son Sam joined HMR and is successfully maintaining his role as the shop mule.

D.K.; avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. Enjoyed the game of cards, poker, blackjack etc. Passionate motorcycle, car, and truck enthusiast owning and creating numerous customs and classics; sincere, independent, old school maverick. Through work, life, and play.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Janell S. Hendrix, sons Scot Hendrix, Tony (Cyndi) Hendrix. Grand-children Cody (Cortney) Hendrix, Jennifer (Lacian) Griffin, Jessica (Corey) Craig, T.J. Crane and six great grand-children; half-brother Alan Hendrix, half-sisters Shirely Croley, Judy (Tommy) Hill; brothers and sister in-law of the Smith family; cousins Dan (Clauda) Mathews; Walt (Janet) Caurthers.

Donald is preceded in death by grandparents Grover (Ethel) Mathews, father Fred Hendrix, mother Ruby Collins, mother in-law Nellie Smith, half-brothers Chuck Hendrix, Hugh 'Peaches' (Dale) Collins; sister in-law Linda Webster.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9-10 am with services following at 10 am at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.

Graveside services will be following at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.

Published in Ledger from June 12 to June 13, 2019