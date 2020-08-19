1/1
DONALD L. MCDONALD /17/29 - 8/11/20 WINTER HAVEN - Born i Wilmington
DONALD L.
MCDONALD
9/17/29 - 8/11/20

WINTER HAVEN - Born in Wilmington, NC, and grew up in Rutherfordton. He served in the USMC, Camp Lejeune, NC from 1946-1951, with assignments in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. After marriage to Mary Sue McDonald, he worked for Western Electric, Winston-Salem, NC. Don and family moved to Jacksonville, FL, in 1962 and then to Winter Haven, FL in 1963 to present. He worked for Florida Tire Supply, Auburndale, FL, for many years. He served as a volunteer fireman and later Fire Chief for the Jan Phyl Village Volunteer Fire Department. He was an active member of the Winter Haven Moose Lodge for years.
Don is predeceased by Mary Sue McDonald and Bertha McDonald, He and Bertha owned and operated a pet grooming service, A-1 Groom Room before retirement. Survived by four children of Don and Sue McDonald, who passed in 1982: Mark S. McDonald, Winter Haven, FL, Donna (Tom) Morgan, Round Rock, TX, Lee (Leslie) McDonald, Atlanta, GA, Debbie (Terry) Hollington, Daytona Beach Shores, FL, grandchildren: Ben Morgan, Eagle Pass, TX, Tara Hollington, Apollo Beach, FL, Erin Reese (Jon) and great-grandchildren Emily and Brody. Don is survived by the large extended FL family of Bertha McDonald, who passed in 2014.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. Please no flowers.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
