|
|
DONALD LEE HEISHMAN
LAKELAND - Donald Lee Heishman entered the gates of Heaven on the afternoon of May 31, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born December 19, 1932 to Ira Isaac Heishman and Damaris Peyton Long in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was an amazing man of many talents, with a servant's heart and a broad knowledge of many subjects. He loved his Lord and his family, and he led his life in such a way that he leaves a lasting legacy and example of true Christian faith and service.
During his lifetime, he held various positions. Don was a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the V.F.W. Post 8002. Before his final move to Florida, he worked in his family's furniture business. In Lakeland, he worked for the local radio station, then at Maas Brothers as the manager of the furniture department. He sold office equipment for A. B. Dick for several years where he gained a vast knowledge of office machines. In 1998 after 27 years of faithful service, he retired as operations manager from the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, where among his many contributions and accomplishments, he established and managed the conference print shop under the initial leadership of John Rooks. He said many times that all of his past working experiences came into fruition when he went to work for the United Methodist Conference and he always felt he was exactly where God wanted him to be.
In 1988 Don began running the sound system and recording the programs for all of the various United Methodist Men's retreats at the Warren Willis Youth Camp and the Life Enrichment Center in Fruitland Park, FL. He retired from the spiritual retreats in 2016. During his many years of service, he also ran the sound system for the United Methodist Women's Leesburg retreats along with many other Methodist and faith-based retreat events. During all those years of faithful service he missed only one retreat. He was extremely dedicated to anything he gave his word to do.
Don was predeceased by his parents, and in 1995, by his wife Martha Layman Heishman. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sue Heishman, daughters Cindy Heishman, Susan James, and son James (Bill) Morris. One brother, Roy Heishman and one sister, Maxine Bowman of Harrisonburg, VA also survive him. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Donald Curtis Schofield of Green Bay, WI, David Horn of Lakeland, FL, Edward James, Chicago, IL, John James and William James, Leesburg, FL and Sarah Ann Morris, Floral City, FL, 3 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, June 08, 2019, 11:00 AM at Lake Gibson United Methodist Church, 424 W. Daughtery Road in Lakeland, FL. Memorials and donations can be made in Don's name to Lake Gibson UMC.
Interment will be at a later date in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Published in Ledger from June 4 to June 5, 2019