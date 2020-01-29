|
|
DONALD LEE
SIMMONS, 85
LAKELAND- Donald Lee Simmons, 85 of Lakeland, passed away January 23, 2020 of cardiac arrest.
He was born March 27, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He will be laid to rest on Friday, January 31, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life at 3 pm, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, located at 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801.
In 1954, Mr. Simmons married Patricia Simmons in Hixon, Tennessee. He retired as Vice Chancellor of Health Services at Nova Southeastern University in 2004.
Mr. Simmons enjoyed volunteering at Shepherd Road Baptist Church where he attended services.
He attended the University of Tennessee before serving in the Navy for 4 years and attended Hixon High School in Hixon Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, son David Simmons and his wife Myra, daughter Lori Manzer and her husband Marc, and daughter Pamela Simmons. He is also survived by sister Wanda Fuller, sister Diane Ball, and his 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by brother Ronald Simmons, son Michael Simmons and daughter Donna Simmons.
Donald was a kind and loving man who will be missed by family and friends alike. He was a devout Christian who lived each day following the tenants of Jesus Christ and doing the most for those around him. Every day he had a new lesson to teach and every day we can all strive to be more like our Papa Don.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020