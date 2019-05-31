|
DONALD LESLIE
MCCRANEY, Sr., 85
LAKELAND - Donald Leslie McCraney, Sr., 85, of Lakeland, passed away May 28, 2019 following a brief illness.
Don was born in Auburndale, FL on Aug. 30, 1933, and remained a lifelong resident of Lakeland. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed overseas in Darmstadt, Germany. He retired from IMC (International Minerals and Chemical Corp.) after 40 years as a Systems Manager, traveling all over the United States and Canada on regular assignments. He loved traveling and boating, sailing and fishing with family and friends off the Gulf Coast from Cortez, St. Petersburg and Sarasota, where he docked a variety of watercraft over the years.
Don is survived by his wife, Lou McCraney; daughter, Cheryl M. (Gray) Wilson; son, Donald L. (Karen) McCraney, Jr.; brother, Howard McCraney; sisters, Elaine Mace, Judy Ware and Doris Nabi; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sat. (June 1) from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, followed by a 10:30 am service. Interment will follow at Auburndale Cemetery. Contributions should be made to the Estates at Carpenters for the Good Samaritan Fund.
Published in Ledger from May 31 to June 1, 2019