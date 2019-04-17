Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD PATRICK FOX

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD PATRICK FOX Obituary
DONALD PATRICK FOX, 67

LAKELAND - Donald Patrick Fox, 67, passed away on Monday April 15, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health. Donald was born March 17, 1952, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Giles and Emma Fox and has resided in Lakeland for the past 31 years. He was retired from Mosaic.
Donald is survived by his wife, Kathy Fox; son, Chris Fox and wife, Dawn; three grandchildren, Gavin, Gabriel & Corinne. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Pat Fox.
A private memorial service will be held at his residence.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.