DONALD PATRICK FOX, 67
LAKELAND - Donald Patrick Fox, 67, passed away on Monday April 15, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health. Donald was born March 17, 1952, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Giles and Emma Fox and has resided in Lakeland for the past 31 years. He was retired from Mosaic.
Donald is survived by his wife, Kathy Fox; son, Chris Fox and wife, Dawn; three grandchildren, Gavin, Gabriel & Corinne. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Pat Fox.
A private memorial service will be held at his residence.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019