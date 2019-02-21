Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD R. SMITH Obituary
DONALD R.
SMITH, 75

LAKELAND - Donald R. Smith, age 75, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home after a long illness.
He was born in Lakeland on June 14, 1943, to parents James O. Smith and Ethel Mae Smith. He was a self-employed painter and contractor before retiring to NE Georgia. He moved back to Lakeland in 2018.
Survived by wife, Margaret, sons Eric (Dawn) Smith in Prescott, AZ and Charlie Smith, Lakeland, FL, daughter Katy (Brian) Schofield, Lakeland, FL, grandchildren Jenna Smith, Lacey Smith, Blake Schofield, Hailey Schofield.
A memorial service is planned for 10 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.