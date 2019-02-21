|
|
DONALD R.
SMITH, 75
LAKELAND - Donald R. Smith, age 75, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home after a long illness.
He was born in Lakeland on June 14, 1943, to parents James O. Smith and Ethel Mae Smith. He was a self-employed painter and contractor before retiring to NE Georgia. He moved back to Lakeland in 2018.
Survived by wife, Margaret, sons Eric (Dawn) Smith in Prescott, AZ and Charlie Smith, Lakeland, FL, daughter Katy (Brian) Schofield, Lakeland, FL, grandchildren Jenna Smith, Lacey Smith, Blake Schofield, Hailey Schofield.
A memorial service is planned for 10 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019