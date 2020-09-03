1/
DONALD R. VAUGHN
1935 - 2020
10/1/35 - 8/31/20

LAKELAND - Don Vaughn was born in Concord, North Carolina, October 1, 1935, to James and Ethylene Vaughn. He spent his early life there and became a champion baseball player and avid hunter. He graduated from high school in Pickstown, South Dakota, and spent two years at the U of SD.
Don then moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, to work and play ball. Don decided to join the Army. Mary Kay and he were married in Grand Junction. He was stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, where he was attached to the Missile Master Division. Don spent over forty years in the concrete business in New Mexico, Texas, and Florida. He picked up golfing in Texas and added that to his hobbies of hunting and fishing. Upon his retirement he became a serious golfer and enjoyed many years playing with, what would become, his great friends at Bramble Ridge Golf Course.
Don was predeceased by his parents and his oldest son, Todd. His survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Kay, sons Troy (Charlotte), Bartow, and Timothy. Don's grandchildren are Lindsay Johnson (Kyle) Northlake, TX, Lynette Vaughn, Lakeland, Nicholas Vaughn (Sam-antha), Lakeland, and Trevor Vaughn, Bartow. Great-grandchild-ren are James Aubrey Vaughn and Beatrice Mary Vaughn children of Nick and Samantha and Daniel Vaughn Johnson, son of Lindsay and Kyle.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands' Memorial Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
