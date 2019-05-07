|
DONALD RAY
RICE, 62
LAKELAND - Mr. Donald R. Rice passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Demopolis, AL and moved to Polk County 30 years ago from Tampa, FL. Don was a former member of SWANA - Georgia Chapter. He was currently a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Polk City. Don loved hunting, gardening, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Martha Rice and brother, Gary. Don is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patty Rice; son, Michael Rice; daughters, Amy (Jason) Holbrook, Stephanie Seitz; granddaughters, Kendall, Lauren & Peyton Holbrook; nephew, Jerry (Heather) Rice and niece, Niki Crawford. Don had numerous friends throughout the southeast and his extended family at Petersen Industries.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, 5/10/19, 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Polk City. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Donations may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Polk City.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens in charge of arrangements. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2019