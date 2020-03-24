|
|
DONALD W.
MOORE
AUBURNDALE - Donald W. Moore passed away March 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL with his children by his side.
Don was born May 22, 1932 in Lakeland FL. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1950, proudly served in the US Navy and National Guard and retired from the US Postal Service.
At 6 years old he was the first person to have sung in the Frank Lloyd Wright auditorium at Florida Southern College. Don's lifelong love of music was instilled in his children and together they were the Moore family singers.
His passion for music continued throughout his life and he was the resident pianist at Lake Howard Heights, Winter Haven FL, where he resided.
He is survived by his children Don Jr., Carla, Cindy, and Candy. Grandpa to Mindy, Stephanie, Heidi, Michael, Brad, and Doug. Great Grandpa to 12.
Private services.
The night before he died Don wanted a shave so he would look good for heaven.
He did it his way!
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020