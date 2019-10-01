Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
Donald Alderman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Alderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne Alderman


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Wayne Alderman Obituary
DONALD WAYNE ALDERMAN
1936 - 2019

MULBERRY - Donald Wayne Alderman, age 82, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from Parkinson's Disease, surrounded by family. He was born December 4, 1936 in Nichols, FL, to Jessie & Dorothy (Irby) Alderman. Wayne was raised by his dad and Charlie & Lessie (Alderman) Dillard in Chicora. Uncle Charlie was highly spoke of and respected by Wayne throughout his life.
Wayne went to school in Pinecrest (Strawberry School) and played Baseball and Football for the Pinecrest Pilots. He was so determined in performing well on the football team that he would come home every day and run 2 miles out from home and 2 miles back to strengthen his legs and increase his speed. This paid off and Wayne became running back/full back on the football team with numerous newspapers' write ups describing his efforts in scoring. This type of inner drive was noted by Vanderbilt University with offers for college.
Unfortunately, Uncle Charlie passed away suddenly and Wayne decided it was better to go to work in the phosphate industry to help his family out. Wayne graduated school in 1956, was married to the love of his life, Barbara Young in 1958 and then drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959. The Army trained Wayne in various areas but he exceeded the most in fire arm training, specifically 90 M.M. Tank Guns at which he was a proficient marksman, earning several awards.
Wayne was Honorably Discharged in 1962, came back to Chicora and went back to work in the phosphate industry for the next 36 years. He was an avid Quail and Deer hunter, hunting with his best friends Ernie Hall and Dale Wilkerson either locally, in the Everglades or Georgia.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara 'Bobbie' Alderman with 59 years of marriage, both who were members of the Faith Assembly of God, Bowling Green, Florida and brothers, Donnie Alderman, Horace Alderman and sister, Deloreese.
Wayne is survived by his loving family: daughter Arlene (Mark) Barnes, son Kenneth (Dru) Alderman, grandchildren, Darryl (Ashlee) Alderman, Mandy (Theron) Bartlett and the sparkle in his eye, great grandson Colton Wayne Bartlett. Wayne is also survived by his brothers, Neal Dillard, Norman (Nita) Alderman, Harvey Alderman, Julius 'JD' (Alene) Alderman and Melvin Alderman.
A very special thanks goes to Louie Rodriguez, who came into our lives at the right place and right time; The Good Shepherd Hospice 'Poppy Team' Krista and Brianne for their diligent assistance and the continuous care nurses Shannon, Bill, Krystal and Rafael.
Services will be held on October 3, 2019 at Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry. Visitation will be 1:00; Service at 2:00 in interment at Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 78, Bradley, Fla, 33835.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now