DONALD WAYNE ALDERMAN
1936 - 2019
MULBERRY - Donald Wayne Alderman, age 82, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from Parkinson's Disease, surrounded by family. He was born December 4, 1936 in Nichols, FL, to Jessie & Dorothy (Irby) Alderman. Wayne was raised by his dad and Charlie & Lessie (Alderman) Dillard in Chicora. Uncle Charlie was highly spoke of and respected by Wayne throughout his life.
Wayne went to school in Pinecrest (Strawberry School) and played Baseball and Football for the Pinecrest Pilots. He was so determined in performing well on the football team that he would come home every day and run 2 miles out from home and 2 miles back to strengthen his legs and increase his speed. This paid off and Wayne became running back/full back on the football team with numerous newspapers' write ups describing his efforts in scoring. This type of inner drive was noted by Vanderbilt University with offers for college.
Unfortunately, Uncle Charlie passed away suddenly and Wayne decided it was better to go to work in the phosphate industry to help his family out. Wayne graduated school in 1956, was married to the love of his life, Barbara Young in 1958 and then drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959. The Army trained Wayne in various areas but he exceeded the most in fire arm training, specifically 90 M.M. Tank Guns at which he was a proficient marksman, earning several awards.
Wayne was Honorably Discharged in 1962, came back to Chicora and went back to work in the phosphate industry for the next 36 years. He was an avid Quail and Deer hunter, hunting with his best friends Ernie Hall and Dale Wilkerson either locally, in the Everglades or Georgia.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara 'Bobbie' Alderman with 59 years of marriage, both who were members of the Faith Assembly of God, Bowling Green, Florida and brothers, Donnie Alderman, Horace Alderman and sister, Deloreese.
Wayne is survived by his loving family: daughter Arlene (Mark) Barnes, son Kenneth (Dru) Alderman, grandchildren, Darryl (Ashlee) Alderman, Mandy (Theron) Bartlett and the sparkle in his eye, great grandson Colton Wayne Bartlett. Wayne is also survived by his brothers, Neal Dillard, Norman (Nita) Alderman, Harvey Alderman, Julius 'JD' (Alene) Alderman and Melvin Alderman.
A very special thanks goes to Louie Rodriguez, who came into our lives at the right place and right time; The Good Shepherd Hospice 'Poppy Team' Krista and Brianne for their diligent assistance and the continuous care nurses Shannon, Bill, Krystal and Rafael.
Services will be held on October 3, 2019 at Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry. Visitation will be 1:00; Service at 2:00 in interment at Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 78, Bradley, Fla, 33835.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019