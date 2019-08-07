|
|
DONIE LEE KRISTON (HURST), 79
WINTER HAVEN - Donie Lee Kriston (Hurst) passed away August 5, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was 79.
Donie was born in Ft Meade, Florida. Her family moved to Miami, Florida, Tampa, Florida and later settled in Auburndale, Florida where she graduated from Auburndale High School. She graduated from the Nursing program at Polk Community College.
Donie's passion was a caregiver and she was employed as an Registered Nurse to several Assisted Living facilities in Polk County. Her passion was geriatrics and over her career she was employed at Winter Haven Hospital, Spring Lake Nursing & Rehab Center in Winter Haven and Groves Center in Lake Wales, Florida. She loved Nursing so much she continued to work through many of her retirement years and finally retired from nursing as an Assistant Director of Nursing at Brandywyne Health Care Center in Winter Haven, Florida. Even through retirement Donie kept her nursing license current. She loved taking care of others and expressed from the time she was a young girl her calling was to be a nurse.
Donie loved to read and watch TV and never stop learning. She loved cooking and gardening. Everyone that knew her knows she loved shoes and handbags. Donie was a member of Inman Park Baptist Church.
Donie felt her greatest accomplishment with her husband Bill was raising five children. She was a mother and best friend to all her children. She was devoted to her family always putting them first ahead of herself. She loved her dog Buddy Boy, her grand dogs Harley, Douglas Dog and Lola Dog and jumped at the opportunity to babysit them.
Donie was preceded in death by her parents Winnell and John Hurst; grandparents Charles and Donie Cooley and Lollie Melissa Lamb Hurst and John Virgil Hurst; her sister Mary Fae Scott and her brother John (Johnny) Virgil Hurst Junior. She is survived by her husband W.J. 'Bill' Kriston, son and daughter in law Charles 'Chuck' E. Stevenson (Priscilla), Panama City Beach, Florida, daughter and son in law Stephanie Dean (Brian), Charlotte, NC, daughter and son in law Kathryn Linski (Jay), Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Charlie Stevenson, Gregory Stevenson, Sarah Dean, Rebecca Dean, great grandchild Braxton Stevenson, brother Tommy Hurst (Dee), Bradenton, Florida and niece Elizabeth (Beth) Scott, Sacramento, CA.
A private ceremony for family will be held. In lieu of flowers to the family, Donie has asked for donations to be made to the Florida Lupus Foundation of America,
https://www.lupus.org/florida.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019