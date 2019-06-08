|
|
DONNA COLE
MORROW, 67
LAKELAND - Donna Cole Morrow, 67, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019.
Donna was born in Lakeland on Nov. 19, 1951, to the late Donald R. and Marie Cole. She remained a lifelong resident of Lakeland where she was a member of Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene, and retired from Geico. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and word scrabbles, watching news on the television, and spending time with her 7 cats, known as her fur babies. Donna was always there for her family and friends with a shoulder to cry on, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of over 45 years, John R. Morrow; her son, Donald R. (Claudine) Morrow, sister, Diane Cole; brothers, Mike (Donna) Cole, Joe (Linda) Cole and David Cole; niece, Jennifer (Tim) Martin.
A memorial service will be held Mon. June 10th at 10 am at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene, 6868 N. Socrum Lp. Rd. Lakeland, to celebrate Donna's life.
Published in Ledger from June 8 to June 9, 2019