DONNA DUNCAN RANDOLPH

DONNA DUNCAN RANDOLPH Obituary
DONNA DUNCAN
RANDOLPH, 72

POLK CITY - Donna Duncan Randolph, 72 of Polk City, FL passed on June 25, 2019.
Born October 20, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Randolph and her parents Otto & Glenna Newberry. She is survived by her children Timmy, Tommy & Tony Feichtel of Auburndale, and Lacie Brandhurst of Tampa, 4 step children Chris, James, and Matt & Debbie Randolph Moggo, all of Tennessee. She had 20 grand children and 18 great grand children. She will be dearly missed by many.
Published in Ledger from June 28 to June 29, 2019
