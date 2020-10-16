DONNA

JEAN WORDEN COPE, 70



LAKELAND - Donna Jean Worden Cope, 70, passed away Monday October 12th, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Rita and her sister Joy. She is survived by her husband Ronald, daughters Leanne (Tom) and Laura (Rick), stepdaughters Holly (TC) and Ashley, sisters Kay (Robert) and Carol (Tom), brother Vean (Imojene) and grandchildren Ciara, Brooke, John Thomas and Milynn.

Memorial celebration to be held at a later date.



