|
|
DONNA KAY
LUNG, 56
KISSIMMEE - Donna Kay Lung, 56, of Kissimmee, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Born November 13, 1962 in Washington, DC to the late Chester and Evelyn Eller-Bates. After Donna moved to Kissimmee in 1988 from Greenbelt, Maryland she worked at Orange Lake Publix as a manager for 24 years and was of the Christian faith.
Donna enjoyed crafting, painting, shopping, traveling, going to the beach, and cooking; in fact, she made the best Philly Cheese Steaks. She loved spending time with her two dogs, Thunder and Rex, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She always looked forward to their weekly Wednesday family dinners. Donna loved working at Publix and her coworkers called her by the nickname 'Dumpling.'
She was preceded in death by her parents. Donna is survived by her loving husband, of 36 years, Roger Lung; daughters, Morningstar (Donald) Middleton of Kissimmee, FL, Jennifer (Michael) Ferguson and Katie (Jelber) Washington, both of Davenport, FL; brother in law, Rex Lung of Wylie TX; and 7 grandchildren, Taj, Samson, Lillian, Trinity, Sarah, Jaiden, and Greenly. Donna also leaves behind many long time Publix friends and coworkers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. Final Resting Place will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019