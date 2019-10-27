|
|
DONNA L.
GETMAN, 88
LAKELAND - Donna L. Getman, 88, died Oct. 25, 2019. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 27, 1931 to Margaret and Harold Hanson. She studied math at University of Colorado. She was married to Richard E. Getman for 60 years until his passing. They resided in Corpus Christi, TX then retired in Lakeland, FL. Donna enjoyed her service with PEO and was a lifelong member.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Robbie (Ron) Bice; son Richard (Kara) Getman; grandchildren Ryan, Jordan, Heather, and Ashlee; great grandchildren Melanie, Taylor, Kami, Ava and Jaxon; and two great-great grandchildren. Donna was loved much by her companion, Robert E. Mosher Sr.
Donna was loved by her friends and family from Sioux City, IA, Corpus Christi, TX and Lakeland, FL.
A small gathering will be held at Cypress Lakes Community Center at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Robbie Bice toward the PEO Scholarship Fund: 1076 Kirkwood Drive, Eagan, MN 55123.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019