DONNA
MARCILLE
POST, 77
AUBURN, GA. - Donna Marcille Post, age 77, of Auburn, GA passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She is survived by her children, David Shrewsbury, Auburn, GA, William Joseph Webb, Saginaw, MI; and grandchildren, Kaylin Landrian-Shrewsbury, Daniel Landrian-Shrewsbury, Noah Landrian-Shrew-sbury and Joey Webb.
Mrs. Donna Marcille Post, was known variously throughout her life as Donna Shrewsbury, Donna Webb, Marcille McGill and Donna Finney. She was born November 23, 1942 in Ocala, Florida. She was a 1960 graduate of Lake Wales Senior High School in Lake Wales, FL and she attended Jones Business College. As a young woman she worked as a keypunch operator and computer programmer in the aerospace industry with Martin-Marietta and Eastern Airlines. She served as a commissioner in the Lake Wales Planning and Zoning Board. She was a licensed realtor in Lake Wales, FL. She was a senior loan officer and banker with American Bank in Lake Wales, FL. She retired from the Vero Beach Health Department where she served as a caseworker. In her youth, she played flute in the Lake Wales Highlander Band. She was an accomplished Girl Scout, having traveled to Cuba with her Troop in 1956, forging lifelong friendships, and strong values. She served as the Scout Cubmaster to both her sons, and was very proud of her grandson Noah's Eagle Scout, Daniel's Life Scout, and Kaylin's Bronze Award. She sold antiques as a hobby, and enjoyed domestic travel, history, politics, entertainment, gardening, and nature.
Graveside services were held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Anthony Cemetery in Anthony, FL, 2705 NE 98th Street, Anthony, FL 32617.
