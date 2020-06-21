DONNAMATLOCK, 66WINTER HAVEN - Donna Matlock, 66, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at her home.Donna was born on September 22, 1953, in Woodbury, New Jersey, to Ralph and Dorothy Stanfill. Donna spent her childhood on her parents' farm in Belfast, Maine where she first developed her love of animals. No animal was too big or too small for Donna to love and she loved them all--ducks, cats, dogs, cows, and a horse. Donna and her family moved to Winter Haven in 1967. She attended Winter Haven High School where she was a majorette in the Blue Devil marching band. After high school she attended Polk Community College where she obtained her nursing degree. Donna touched the lives of many of her patients, and she made countless others' last minutes on Earth as peaceful as her own.Donna loved to travel throughout the United States, but especially loved the mountains. She was an avid reader and her Kindle was always within reaching distance. Her love for animals continued throughout her life. But the thing she loved most was cooking for her family. A simple family meal always had each person's favorite dish on the table.Donna is survived by her husband, Kelly Matlock, of Winter Haven; her mother, Dorothy Stanfill, of Winter Haven; her sister, Janice Yutzy of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her sister, Sheril Tatum, and her husband, Michael Tatum of Lakeland; her daughter, Brooke Beebe of Louisville, Kentucky; and her son, Stephen Beebe of Winter Haven. She leaves behind several fur children and fur grandchildren, all of whom love her as much as her family does.At her request, a private family service will be held spreading her ashes in the mountains and at the beach.