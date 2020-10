DONNA R. WILSONLAKELAND - Donna R. Wilson, age 79, passed away October 27, 2020 at home. Mrs. Wilson was born in Springfield, IL, on September 10, 1941 to Leroy & Pauline (Cox) Anstice. She moved to Lakeland 39 years ago from Illinois.She worked at the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the records department.She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wilson; sons, Mark and Doug Wilson; daughter, Luanne Mixon; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and brothers James and Mike Clark.The family will receive friends, Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida