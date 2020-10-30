1/1
Donna R. Wilson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNA R. WILSON

LAKELAND - Donna R. Wilson, age 79, passed away October 27, 2020 at home. Mrs. Wilson was born in Springfield, IL, on September 10, 1941 to Leroy & Pauline (Cox) Anstice. She moved to Lakeland 39 years ago from Illinois.
She worked at the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the records department.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wilson; sons, Mark and Doug Wilson; daughter, Luanne Mixon; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and brothers James and Mike Clark.
The family will receive friends, Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved