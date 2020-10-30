DONNA R. WILSON
LAKELAND - Donna R. Wilson, age 79, passed away October 27, 2020 at home. Mrs. Wilson was born in Springfield, IL, on September 10, 1941 to Leroy & Pauline (Cox) Anstice. She moved to Lakeland 39 years ago from Illinois.
She worked at the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the records department.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wilson; sons, Mark and Doug Wilson; daughter, Luanne Mixon; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and brothers James and Mike Clark.
The family will receive friends, Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida