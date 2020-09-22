DONNA RUTHMCKINNISH, 83FORT MEADE - Donna Ruth McKinnish, age 83, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born February 6, 1937 in Downs, Illinois to Lawrence & Helen Mosson. She moved from Illinois to Florida in 1962 where she began working for State Farm in Winter Haven, as a secretary in the fire claims department until 1968. Then her and husband, James R. McKinnish, started a family in Fort Meade.Some of her interest/hobbies included raising cattle, rental business, sewing, reading and spending time with her family. In 1981, she returned back to the work force where she began working for The Lakeland Ledger as a route carrier. She worked for them until she retired in 2002. She was a member of the First Church of God in Fort Meade.She is survived by her children Merry Hostetler & husband Harry, Todd McKinnish, Nikki McKinnish, Ricky McKinnish & wife Nikki, all of Fort Meade; step-daughter Jayme Mc-Kinnish of Bartow; three grandchildren: Chris Nettles of Virginia, Paris McKinnish and Logan McKinnish, both of Fort Meade and two great grandchildren.Family will receive friends Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020, at McLean Funeral Home.Condolences to family at