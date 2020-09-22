1/1
DONNA RUTH MCKINNISH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNA RUTH
MCKINNISH, 83

FORT MEADE - Donna Ruth McKinnish, age 83, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born February 6, 1937 in Downs, Illinois to Lawrence & Helen Mosson. She moved from Illinois to Florida in 1962 where she began working for State Farm in Winter Haven, as a secretary in the fire claims department until 1968. Then her and husband, James R. McKinnish, started a family in Fort Meade.
Some of her interest/hobbies included raising cattle, rental business, sewing, reading and spending time with her family. In 1981, she returned back to the work force where she began working for The Lakeland Ledger as a route carrier. She worked for them until she retired in 2002. She was a member of the First Church of God in Fort Meade.
She is survived by her children Merry Hostetler & husband Harry, Todd McKinnish, Nikki McKinnish, Ricky McKinnish & wife Nikki, all of Fort Meade; step-daughter Jayme Mc-Kinnish of Bartow; three grandchildren: Chris Nettles of Virginia, Paris McKinnish and Logan McKinnish, both of Fort Meade and two great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020, at McLean Funeral Home.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
863-285-2333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved