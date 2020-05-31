DONNA SUE

AUBURNDALE - Ms. Donna Sue Bauernschub, age 51, a resident of Auburndale went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

She was born Nov. 26, 1968 in Winter Haven to William Jarvis and Martha Sue (Hagler) Murrell. Donna was a lifetime Polk County resident, graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1986, and a graduate of Tampa College where she received her Associate's Degree as a Paralegal. She was a homemaker and an avid volunteer. Donna was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Auburndale where she was a faithful leader and active participant. She especially loved youth ministry serving as a youth leader youth Sunday school teacher, as well as a summer camp and retreat adult volunteer, her youth students known as 'youthies' were a huge part of her life and she loved them all dearly. She so enjoyed the Ladies' Sunday school class, the prayer shawl ministry, her covenant group and the church Pumpkin Patch. Most recently she served on the Church Memorial Garden committee. Donna made many friends through the Florida United Methodist Women's Retreats and the Florida Conference Spiritual Formation Team. She loved her Lord and lived her faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Donna is survived by her brother Dewayne Murrell and his wife Sue; niece Libby Brandeberry and her husband Beau; nephew Matthew Murrrell and his wife April and great niece Ryleigh, all of Polk City; her beloved dachshund Chloe and so many special friends.

In lieu of flowers, Donna requested donations to be made to: First United Methodist Church (Youth Ministries), 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL, 33823. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at the church when able (after covid-19).

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



