DONNIS A.
BARBER
FORT MEADE - Donnis A. Barber passed away at his home on September 28th, 2020 with his family by his side.
Donnis was born in Donalsonville, Georgia on April 28, 1948 to Otho & Willa Barber. His family moved to Fort Meade, FL where he grew up and played football in High School. Donnis was a Vietnam Veteran. He served in the US Armed Forces as a US Marine Corps from 1968-1972. Upon honorable discharge, he moved back to Central Florida where he settled in Hardee County and started Peace River Growers. He lived out a good life raising his 3 girls, 2 grandchildren, cattle and ornamental plants on his farm in Zolfo Springs. He loved his family, his farm and his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Barber. He is survived by his daughters Becky, Lori, and Julie Barber, his son-in-law Willie May, grandchildren Payton and Grayson May, sisters Rebecca Stokes & husband Wayne and Patricia Barber of Fort Meade, brother Roy Phillip Barber & wife Carol of Andalusia Alabama and a bunch of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM at McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com