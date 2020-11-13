DONZETTA FAYE McCALL
CAMDEN, TN - Donzetta Faye McCall, 88, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Huntingdon, Tennessee. Donzetta was born March 22, 1932, in Harrigate, Tennessee to Billie and Isaac Moore and was a former resident of Lakeland for over 50 years.
Donzetta is survived by her son, Michael G. McCall and wife, Kymm; daughter, Yolanda Hancock; 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Moore; daughter, Johnnie Lemon; sisters, Jackie Barton, Ramona Stall and Montie Moore; brother, Hubert Elam and grandson, Jorgie Hancock.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome.com
.