DORENE A.
HUNT, 86
LAKELAND - Dorene A. Hunt, 86, of Lakeland, passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019. She was born in Elfers, FL on December 10, 1932 to the late Allman and Florence Townsend.
Dorene was a Registered Nurse, who dedicated 28 years of service to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She had been a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland for over 60 years. Dorene was proud to be a nurse, and dedicated to her church, but her biggest accomplishment was her family.
Dorene is survived by her loving husband Charles N. Hunt, children Robbin (Michael) Joachim, Charles (Alice) N. Hunt, Jr., Scott Hunt, two sisters, one brother, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Debra (Michael) L. Jones, one sister, and one brother.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd. Lakeland, on Thursday October 24, 2019. Visitation from 9:30-:10:30 AM; service at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
