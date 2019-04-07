|
|
DORINDA WHITLEY
DOOLEY, 72
MULBERRY - Dorinda Whitley Dooley passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Albemarle, North Carolina to Gerald and Louise Whitley.
She is a retired nurse and housewife. Dor-inda enjoyed horses, reading and fishing.
Dorinda was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband: Kevin Dooley, son, Taylor Roman, daughter, Erin Dooley Simpson, brother Ronald Whitley and grandchildren, Kaden, Alexandra, Madison and Elijah.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1pm at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019