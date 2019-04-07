The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for DORINDA DOOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORINDA WHITLEY DOOLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DORINDA WHITLEY DOOLEY Obituary
DORINDA WHITLEY
DOOLEY, 72

MULBERRY - Dorinda Whitley Dooley passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Albemarle, North Carolina to Gerald and Louise Whitley.
She is a retired nurse and housewife. Dor-inda enjoyed horses, reading and fishing.
Dorinda was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband: Kevin Dooley, son, Taylor Roman, daughter, Erin Dooley Simpson, brother Ronald Whitley and grandchildren, Kaden, Alexandra, Madison and Elijah.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1pm at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now