DORIS ANN
MARTIN, 71
LAKELAND - Doris Ann Martin, 71, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on June 21, 2019.
She was born September 1, 1947 in Litchfield, IL, to Dorothy and Theodore Hughes. Her careers varied from cosmetologist, foster mom to over 60 kids and LPN.
Doris is survived by her daughters Melissa (Ray) Gilmore of Lakeland, FL, Amy (Randy) Mears of Pueblo, CO, and Samantha Martin of Tavares, FL; grandchildren Joshua Clem-ents, Zachary Gilmore, Alexandra Gilmore, and Tristan Gilmore of Lakeland, FL, Katherine Risley of Pittsburg, PA, David Mears and Rachel (Taylor)Abel of Pueblo, CO; brothers David (Sharon) Hughes of Palatka, FL, George (Kathy) Hughes of Lakeland, FL, and Paul Hughes of Lake Alfred, FL, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter LeDawn Clements, parents Dorothy and Theodore Hughes, brother Robert Hughes and sister Cheryl Myers.
A Celebration of Life will take place at The Rock Community Church in Lakeland, FL, August 11,2019 at 3pm.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019