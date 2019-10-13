|
DORIS BARKLEY VICKERS, 82
LONE TREE, CO. - Doris Barkley Vickers died on Wednesday September 11, 2019 in Lone Tree, Colorado at the age of 82. She was born Doris Ann Barkley to Joseph Lewis and Mary Victoria (Pospisil) Barkley in Greensburg, PA on March 12, 1937. Doris graduated from Youngwood High School in Youngwood, PA with the class of 1955. She continued her education going on to becoming a Registered Nurse and later a Nurse Anesthetist. Doris worked as a nurse anesthetist in Greensburg, PA, Stuart, FL, Dhahran Saudi Arabia and Tallahassee, FL.
Doris is survived by her husband Max Vickers, two sons Michael Vickers (Becky) of Tallahassee, FL, and Marcus Vickers (Rachel) of Highlands Ranch, CO, and two grandsons Max and Adam Vickers. Sisters Barbara Raoul (Abdul), Mary Jo Williamson (Thomas) and brother Ken Barkley (Gail), brother in law Kenneth Vickers (Mary Lou) and sister in law Louise Randall (Don), all live in Florida, and step-daughter Pam Feltus. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph (1978) and Mary (2013).
Doris married Max L. Vickers in December 1965. They had over 53 years of happy marriage and wonderful life adventures together. They lived with their children in several countries including Taiwan, Iran and Saudi Arabia. They moved to Tallahassee, FL in 1988. Doris retired from nursing in 1995 when she and Max moved to Winter Haven, FL.
In retirement Doris found a love of genealogy. She became an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Doris served as a Regent, and Registrar as a member of the Ponce de Leon Chapter of NSDAR in Winter Haven, FL. She had the privilege of marching in the 4th of July parade in Washington, DC while attending the DAR Continental Congress. Doris was also a member of the Heartland Regents Council. She was an active member of the Louisa May Alcott Tent 11 Chapter of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Doris loved researching her family roots and was instrumental in having her sisters and nieces join the DAR and her sons and husband join the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
Doris was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Interment will take place later at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019