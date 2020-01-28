Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
DORIS Croft
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
Life Point Church
5140 Bailey Road
Mulberry, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS Croft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS CROFT /29/60 - 1/24/20 MULBERRY - Doris Croft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS CROFT /29/60 - 1/24/20 MULBERRY - Doris Croft Obituary
DORIS CROFT

1/29/60 - 1/24/20

MULBERRY - Doris Croft, age 59, passed away January 24, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital.
Doris was born in Toledo, OH, on January 29, 1960 to Paul & Marilyn (Nerdlinger) Floyd. She has lived in the Mulberry area most of her life, and attended Life Point Church.
She is survived by her husband Mark Croft; daughter Toni Croft; sons, James (Amy) Croft, Derrick (Brandi) Croft; grandchildren, Colton, Payton, Cailynn, Carson, Jason, Conner & Jaedin; sister, Millie Swindle and brothers; Bruce, Eddie & Charlie Floyd.
Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 4:00pm at Life Point Church: 5140 Bailey Road, Mulberry, FL 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -