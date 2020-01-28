|
|
DORIS CROFT
1/29/60 - 1/24/20
MULBERRY - Doris Croft, age 59, passed away January 24, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital.
Doris was born in Toledo, OH, on January 29, 1960 to Paul & Marilyn (Nerdlinger) Floyd. She has lived in the Mulberry area most of her life, and attended Life Point Church.
She is survived by her husband Mark Croft; daughter Toni Croft; sons, James (Amy) Croft, Derrick (Brandi) Croft; grandchildren, Colton, Payton, Cailynn, Carson, Jason, Conner & Jaedin; sister, Millie Swindle and brothers; Bruce, Eddie & Charlie Floyd.
Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 4:00pm at Life Point Church: 5140 Bailey Road, Mulberry, FL 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020