DORIS ELNA
MEADOWS, 93
LAKELAND - Mrs. Doris Elna Meadows, age 93, a resident of Lakeland passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Mrs. Meadows was born Jan. 18, 1926 in Auburndale to Earnest Marvin and Ethel (Lashley) Ready. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Auburndale. Doris was a retired Secretarial Bookkeeper for Nunez, Davis, & Tedder C.P.A. Firm and then retiring in 1987 from Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home as Mrs. Morrison's personal secretary & office manager. She enjoyed life, traveling and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Doyle Meadows and her parents.
Doris is survived by: son: Allen Meadows of Lakeland, sister: Elizabeth Register of Lakeland, brother: Billy Ready and his wife Racheal of Auburndale, 5 grandchildren, 10 gt. grandchildren, 11 gt. gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, Sept. 7th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019