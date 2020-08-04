DORIS
GIBB, 85
LAKE WALES - Doris Gibb of Lake Wales passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 22, 1935 in Madison County, Florida to the late Valto and Bernice Scurry. She moved to Lake Wales with her family as a child in 1937. Doris was retired from the payroll department of Florida Natural. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, watching T.V., and politics.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gibb; and brothers, Quincy Brack-in, and Wilbur Scurry. Survivors include her daughters, Constance Jones (Sonny) of Lake Wales, and Brenda McDaniel of Lake Wales; sons, Michael Gibb (Patricia) of Winter Haven, and Timothy Gibb (Laura Lee) of Lake Wales; sister, Faye Hoy (Jim) of Lake Wales; grandchildren, Kelly Houk, Mitsie Allsop, Stephen Steedley, Lee Gibb, and Cody Gibb; great grandchildren, Brinsley, Ambrey, Lexie, Stevie, Mason, Kelsie, and Titan; and great great grandchild, TC.
Memorial service will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Up At The Cross Church, 318 S. Scenic Highway, Lake Wales, Florida 33853, with Pastor Todd Rickman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the donation can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice (3531 US Highway 27 S, Sebring, Florida 33870). Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.