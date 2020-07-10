DORIS 'DORRIE'

LEE KIRCHER BOLL



LAKELAND - Doris 'Dorrie' Lee Kircher Boll died July 4, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1926 to Hugh T. and Anne Kircher, in Quincy, Illinois. She attended Quincy University where she met and married William J. Boll in 1946. They had three children: Michael William, Thomas Lee (Skip) and SueAnn (Toodie) Boll. In 1966, the family moved to Florida, living for several years in Ft. Myers Beach, Naples, Lakeland, Inverness and, finally, Lakeland again. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, William, her son, Michael, her sister, Jean Carolyn (Kircher) Schmitt and a nephew, Joseph L. Schmitt. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Skip) of Lakeland, Florida, her daughter, SueAnn (Toodie) of Eureka, California and her brother-in-law, James L. Schmitt. She is also survived by two special daughters-in-law, Jann Foster Boll of Lakeland, Florida, and Beverly Rambie Boll Hickey of Pearland, Texas, seven grandchildren, Christopher D. Boll and Katherine S. Boll of Lakeland, Florida, Sarah Boll Voss of Pearland, Texas, Erin Boll Johnson of Houston, Texas, Joseph M. Boll of Grapevine, Texas, Tobias Dodgen of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Shem Harris of Eureka, California; also four great-grandchildren. Her God and her family were her life.



