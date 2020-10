Or Copy this URL to Share

DORIS M.

PROIA, 86



DAVENPORT - Doris M. Proia, 86, passed 10/23/20. Graveside service Wed. 11:30a.m. at FL National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Oak Ridge FC, Haines City.



