|
|
DOROTHEA
'Dot'
HENNING
LAKELAND - Dorothea 'Dot' Henning, 72, passed away on May 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland.
She was the wife of Charles W. Henning. They shared 50 years of marriage together.
Born in Irvington, New Jersey, She was the daughter of Edward and Edna Schaks. She graduated from Irvington High School and Cosmetology School in Irvington. She worked as a Cosmetologist at Emils Beauty Salon. She also worked at AutoOwners Insurance Company as an Insurance Policy Processor.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed church activities, crafting, family and friends get-togethers, and cooking. She will be remembered for her caring and giving heart.
She is survived by her spouse, Charles W. Henning, her daughter, Allison Henning Terrell, her son-in-law, Eric Terrell, her granddaughter, Kayla Terrell, her cousin, Linda McIver, and her best friend, Irene Pezzano.
The Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2019