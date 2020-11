Or Copy this URL to Share

DOROTHY B.

WHITE



LAKELAND - Dorothy B. White of Lakeland, FL, died November 16, 2020.

A loving wife, mother and friend, she leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Charles S. White, Jr., her daughters Janet McCrea and Cindy Arsenault and 1 son Ronald White.

RIP



